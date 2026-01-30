The week’s best photos

A Viking festival, an inky fingerprint, and more

A Viking longship is set ablaze during the Up Helly Aa festival in Lerwick, Scotland

(Image credit: Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images)

Indo-Tibetan Border Police on parade during India's 77th Republic Day festivities in New Delhi

(Image credit: Raj K Raj / Hindustan Times / Getty Images)

A voter inks their finger after casting a ballot at a polling station during Myanmar's general election in Mandalay

(Image credit: Anthony Wallace / AFP / Getty Images)

A model presents a creation by Rahul Mishra as part of the Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2026 show during Paris Fashion Week in France

(Image credit: Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt / AFP / Getty Images)

A male Northern Cardinal perches on a branch during heavy snowfall in Nyack, New York

(Image credit: Mike Segar / Reuters)

Homes teeter on the edge of a muddy cliff after days of heavy rainfall caused a landslide in Niscemi, Sicily

(Image credit: Rosario Cauchi / EPA / Shutterstock)

A woman visits the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe on the eve of Holocaust Memorial Day in Berlin, Germany

(Image credit: Markus Schreiber / AP Photo)

Balkan truck drivers block an EU border crossing terminal to protest the new exit/entry system, near Gevgelija, North Macedonia

(Image credit: Georgi Licosvki / EPA / Shutterstock)

A vigil takes place in Minneapolis for Alex Pretti, who was shot and killed by Customs and Border Protection agents in the city last week

(Image credit: Adam Gray / AP Photo)

The peloton passes through a rocky landscape during Stage 2 of the 2026 AlUla Tour, near AlManshiyah, Saudi Arabia

(Image credit: Dario Belingheri / Getty Images)

A woman shops for books during the 57th Cairo International Book Fair in Cairo, Egypt

(Image credit: Mohamed Abd El Ghany / Reuters)

Soldiers march with torches to mark the 173rd anniversary of the birth of national independence hero José Martí in Havana, Cuba

(Image credit: Ramon Espinosa / AP Photo)

