Biden diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer

The diagnosis hits close to home, as the former president 'dedicated much of his later career to cancer research'

Former President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden at Pope Francis&#039; funeral
'It's very treatable, but not curable'
Peter Weber
By
published

What happened

Former President Joe Biden was diagnosed with an "aggressive" form of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones, his office said Sunday. Biden, 82, received the diagnosis on Friday and he and his family are "reviewing treatment options."

Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

