'Despite all past efforts, system failures occur'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'We are desperately short of air traffic controllers — could AI help close the gap?'
Sheldon H. Jacobson at The Hill
The "modern era's volume of flights is overwhelming how controllers communicate with flight crews and perform flight tracking," says Sheldon H. Jacobson. What is "needed is an overhaul of the air traffic control system and the technology being used." AI "cannot replace air traffic controllers, nor should it." But it "can, however, support their efforts, making it possible for air traffic controllers to be more efficient and effective, and perhaps reduce the risk of miscommunications."
'I love the Phillies and admired Pete Rose. MLB, keep him out of the Hall of Fame.'
Chris Brennan at USA Today
Pete Rose "knew that betting on baseball, wagering on teams he was managing, was stupid and reckless. He did it anyway," says Chris Brennan. The MLB has "now decided to rescind Rose's lifetime ban," but "that is a mistake." Rose was an "exceptional player who earned a place in that hall but squandered it for all of us to see." Rose was "right where he put himself, and there was nobody to blame but Rose."
'We've been thinking about gun violence all wrong'
Jens Ludwig at Time
"Gun violence is a uniquely American problem," but the "way we've thought about gun violence has made the politics of progress nearly impossible," says Jens Ludwig. The "even bigger problem is we've been thinking about gun violence all wrong." The "most politically contentious part of the debate has been about gun control," but "even if we can't do all that much about guns, we can make real progress on gun violence by reducing interpersonal violence."
'UnitedHealthcare's collapse has nothing to do with Luigi Mangione'
Alex Kirshner at Slate
The UnitedHealthcare CEO's "killing didn't hurt UnitedHealthcare much, but the reaction to the killing did," says Alex Kirshner. The "deep swell of interest in the event had become a public-relations problem." The company's "recent problems are not because it has stopped being stingy with claims." It is "struggling because its business is taking money from people ahead of time and hoping they don't need it back in the form of payments to cover medical costs."
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
