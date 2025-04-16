Biden slams Trump's Social Security cuts

In his first major public address since leaving office, Biden criticized the Trump administration's 'damage' and 'destruction'

Former President Joe Biden speaks in Chicago
'They're shooting first and aiming later'
(Image credit: Scott Olson / Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
By
published

What happened

Former President Joe Biden Tuesday criticized the Trump administration's "damage and destruction" to Social Security, telling a conference of disability advocates in Chicago that President Donald Trump and Elon Musk's DOGE crew have "taken a hatchet" to the federal retirement program and Americans' broader well-being.

Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

