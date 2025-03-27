Supreme Court upholds 'ghost gun' restrictions
Ghost guns can be regulated like other firearms
What happened
The Supreme Court ruled 7-2 Wednesday that "ghost guns" can be regulated like other firearms under the 1968 Gun Control Act, upholding a 2022 interpretation of the law by former President Joe Biden's administration. The decision, written by conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch, allows the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to require serial numbers, background checks and sales receipts for the build-it-yourself gun kits. Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito dissented.
Who said what
Police recovered more than 19,000 ghost guns from crime scenes in 2021, a 1,000% jump from 2017, but there has been a "sharp decline" since the rule took effect, Daniel Webster at the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions told The Washington Post.
The ruling was a "rare win" for gun control advocates before this "conservative high court," said CNN. In 2022, the court's "conservative supermajority dove headlong into the deep end of a constitutional pool that seemed to make gun control very hard to defend in court," NPR said. But since then, most of the justices have "seemed a bit hesitant about heading back to the deep end."
What next?
The Trump administration "has not said whether it would enforce or rescind the ghost gun restrictions," the Post said. Gorsuch's ruling also "left open the possibility" that some fragmentary kits might "fall outside the regulation," The Wall Street Journal said.
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
