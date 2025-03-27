Supreme Court upholds 'ghost gun' restrictions

Ghost guns can be regulated like other firearms

Ghost guns on display in New York attorney general&#039;s office
The ruling was a 'rare win' for gun control advocates before this 'conservative high court'
(Image credit: Luiz C. Ribeiro Archive / NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)
What happened

The Supreme Court ruled 7-2 Wednesday that "ghost guns" can be regulated like other firearms under the 1968 Gun Control Act, upholding a 2022 interpretation of the law by former President Joe Biden's administration. The decision, written by conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch, allows the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to require serial numbers, background checks and sales receipts for the build-it-yourself gun kits. Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito dissented.

