Why has the Taliban banned pictures of living things?
'Virtue' ministry says images of anything with a soul are contrary to sharia law
Concerns about press freedom in Afghanistan are growing after the Taliban vowed to impose a law banning news media from publishing images of all living things.
State media outlets in the provinces of Kandahar, Takhar and Maidan Wardak have been advised "not to air or show images of anything with a soul – meaning people and animals", said Arab News, months after warnings that the Taliban's severe morality rules were creating a climate of fear.
Climate of fear
After it seized power in 2021, the Taliban set up a ministry for the "propagation of virtue and the prevention of vice". A 114-page document, published in the summer, set out morality laws that "cover aspects of everyday life like public transportation, music, shaving and celebrations", said Associated Press.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
A UN report said the ministry's role was expanding into other areas of public life, including media monitoring, with controversial news rules for journalists including a ban on putting out any content seen to contradict the Taliban's extreme interpretation of Islamic law.
A spokesperson for the Taliban ministry said the prohibition on publishing images of living things will be introduced gradually because "coercion has no place in the implementation of the law". Efforts have already started to implement the law in the southern Taliban stronghold of Kandahar, the neighbouring Helmand province and northern Takhar, said the spokesperson, but the process "has not started in all provinces".
Dragged into darkness
Even before the new law was announced, Taliban officials in Kandahar were banned from taking photos and videos of living things. "Now it applies to everyone", said the ministry spokesperson. He added that the prohibition is currently "only advice", and the ministry would focus on "convincing people these things are really contrary" to sharia law and "must be avoided”.
Afghan journalists said they have been assured that they would be able to continue their work. One told AFP that the ministry has advised journalists to take photos from further away and film fewer events "to get in the habit".
The news is "sparking concerns about the consequences for Afghan media and press freedom", said ABC News. The rules are "bizarre", said The Independent and "no other Muslim-majority country imposes similar restrictions", including Iran and Saudi Arabia.
It is "dragging Afghanistan into darkness", said Shabnam Nasimi, the former policy advisor to the Minister for Afghan Resttlement, on social media, and remembering how the Taliban banned television between 1996 and 2001, she said it was "shameful that we stand by, watching history repeat itself".
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books.
-
The 6 analog and digital tools that will make planning your next vacation a breeze
The Week Recommends These digital and paper products make trip organizing a breeze
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
A Viking Age skeleton discovery could shed light on ancient DNA
In the Spotlight The 50 skeletons were 'exceptionally well-preserved'
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'The next US president should rethink the program in its entirety'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Texas court allows execution in shaken baby syndrome case
Under the radar The state could be the first to carry out the death penalty for someone convicted due to the diagnosis, despite its controversial applicability
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
How a Cherokee tribe used tribal sovereignty to open North Carolina's only legal cannabis dispensary
Under the radar The tribe has plans to open sales to any adult in the state, even though the drug is still illegal there
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
The growing US movement to end child marriages
Under the Radar Practice is 'surprisingly widespread' but only 12 states have so far banned it
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
The trademark battle over the 'Russian warship, go f**k yourself' slogan
Under The Radar Row over the 'brave' response from a Ukrainian soldier to a Moscow warship that's become 'hot merchandising property'
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
Kansas police raid small-town local newspaper, setting off a press freedoms clash
Speed Read
By Peter Weber Published
-
Afghan atheist granted asylum in Britain on religious grounds
Speed Read Lawyers argued man would face persecution for renouncing his faith if he returned to his homeland
By The Week Staff Published