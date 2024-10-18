Why has the Taliban banned pictures of living things?

'Virtue' ministry says images of anything with a soul are contrary to sharia law

Concerns about press freedom in Afghanistan are growing after the Taliban vowed to impose a law banning news media from publishing images of all living things.

State media outlets in the provinces of Kandahar, Takhar and Maidan Wardak have been advised "not to air or show images of anything with a soul – meaning people and animals", said Arab News, months after warnings that the Taliban's severe morality rules were creating a climate of fear.

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK 

