ICC under attack: can court continue to function?

US sanctions 'designed not only to intimidate court officials and staff' but 'also to chill broader cooperation', say rights group

The ICC has issued 33 arrest warrants, including Benjamin Netanyahu and Vladimir Putin, but is 'without a single trial ahead' for the first time since 2006
Karim Khan, the chief prosecutor at the International Criminal Court, has been barred from entering the US, becoming the first person to be hit by Donald Trump's sanctions against the beleaguered tribunal.

The US president has accused the ICC – formed in 2002 to prosecute genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes in member states – of abusing its power and threatening national security by taking "illegitimate and baseless actions targeting America and our close ally Israel".

Elliott Goat, The Week UK

Elliott Goat is a freelance writer at The Week Digital. A winner of The Independent's Wyn Harness Award, he has been a journalist for over a decade with a focus on human rights, disinformation and elections. He is co-founder and director of Brussels-based investigative NGO Unhack Democracy, which works to support electoral integrity across Europe. A Winston Churchill Memorial Trust Fellow focusing on unions and the Future of Work, Elliott is a founding member of the RSA's Good Work Guild and a contributor to the International State Crime Initiative, an interdisciplinary forum for research, reportage and training on state violence and corruption. 

