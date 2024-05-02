Georgia's new foreign influence bill

Critics claim the 'Russian law' could stifle dissent and wreck the country's chances of joining the EU

Photo collage of the Georgian flag overlaying a black-and-white photo of Georgian women protesting in Tbilisi against the foreign influence bill
80% of Georgians support joining the EU, polls suggest
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Shutterstock)
By Elliott Goat, The Week UK
published

Georgia faces another week of political turmoil as MPs and protesters continue to clash over a controversial "foreign influence" bill that threatens the country's bid to join the European Union, and which critics say is an attack on the media and civil society.

Thousands have taken to the streets after the government announced on 4 April it was reintroducing the bill to parliament, having abandoned it last year following mass protests. This culminated in Sunday's "March for Europe" where at least 20,000 people filled Tbilisi's central Republic Square, with more pro- and anti-government demonstrations due to take place in the coming days.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Georgia Russia Ukraine Protests Vladimir Putin
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Elliott Goat, The Week UK

Elliott Goat is a freelance writer at The Week Digital. A winner of The Independent's Wyn Harness Award, he has been a journalist for over a decade with a focus on human rights, disinformation and elections. He is co-founder and director of Brussels-based investigative NGO Unhack Democracy, which works to support electoral integrity across Europe. A Winston Churchill Memorial Trust Fellow focusing on unions and the Future of Work, Elliott is a founding member of the RSA's Good Work Guild and a contributor to the International State Crime Initiative, an interdisciplinary forum for research, reportage and training on state violence and corruption. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸