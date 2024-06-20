Louisiana orders schools to post Ten Commandments
The new law requires all public school classrooms to display the religious text
What happened
Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry (R) signed a law Wednesday requiring all public school classrooms, from kindergarten to public universities, to display a prescribed text of the Ten Commandments in "large, easily readable font." Louisiana is the first state to mandate Ten Commandments displays in schools since the Supreme Court struck down a similar Kentucky law in 1980, ruling it violated the First Amendment's establishment clause.
Who said what
"If you want to respect the rule of law, you gotta start from the original law given, which was Moses," Landry said. "He got his commandments from God." At a June 15 Republican fundraiser in Tennessee, Landry said he "can't wait to be sued" over the law.
A coalition of civil liberties groups, including the ACLU, said they will take him up and challenge the "unconstitutional religious coercion of students." Some religious groups also opposed the law, The Times-Picayune said. One petition signed by more than 100 Christian pastors called it a "hodgepodge of holy scripture" and said the government "has no business choosing an official version of the Ten Commandments."
What next?
Louisiana's legislation is "part of a broader campaign by conservative Christian groups" to "provoke lawsuits that could reach the Supreme Court, where they expect a friendlier reception than in years past," The New York Times said. Similar laws have stalled in Texas, Oklahoma and other GOP-led states.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
The Merry Widow review: a 'snazzy, frothy tunefest'
The Week Recommends Belle-époque operetta is given the Hollywood musical treatment
By The Week UK Published
-
Today's political cartoons - June 20, 2024
Cartoons Thursday's cartoons - Putin visits Pyongyang, a heatwave hits the States, and more
By The Week US Published
-
The House of Beckham: why Tom Bower's book won't topple the Golden Balls empire
Talking Point Unauthorised biography of David and Victoria Beckham is met with tepid response
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Putin visits North Korea amid hunt for weapons
Speed Read Russian President Vladimir Putin has thanked North Korea for supporting his war in Ukraine
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Ukraine peace summit gets mixed support
Speed Read Most participants signed a statement backing Ukraine’s territorial integrity, but some key countries resisted
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Biden warns of more Trump Supreme Court picks
Speed Read President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama discussed the repercussions of a second Trump term at a fundraiser
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Trump visits GOP Capitol Hill, trashes Milwaukee
Speed Read The presidential candidate made a series of odd comments while meeting with House and Senate Republicans
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Supreme Court rejects abortion pill challenge
Speed Read Access to mifepristone has been preserved, though some think it is only a temporary victory
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
G7 summit opens with Russian cash for Kyiv
Speed Read Leaders from the G7 group agreed to give Ukraine $50B backed by frozen Russian assets
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Top Sunak aide Craig Williams bet on general election date
Speed Read Parliamentary private secretary to the PM apologises for £100 'flutter' as gambling watchdog inquiry gets underway
By Arion McNicoll, The Week UK Published
-
Haiti council appoints government to quell chaos
Speed Read The nation still grapples with violent gangs following the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published