Louisiana orders schools to post Ten Commandments

The new law requires all public school classrooms to display the religious text

The Ten Commandments on the wall of a church
Louisiana's legislation is "part of a broader campaign by conservative Christian groups"
Peter Weber, The Week US
What happened

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry (R) signed a law Wednesday requiring all public school classrooms, from kindergarten to public universities, to display a prescribed text of the Ten Commandments in "large, easily readable font." Louisiana is the first state to mandate Ten Commandments displays in schools since the Supreme Court struck down a similar Kentucky law in 1980, ruling it violated the First Amendment's establishment clause.

