Abortions rise to record level 'due to cost of living'

Low-income women face 'heart-breaking' choice, warns abortion charity chief

In 2022 251,377 women in England and Wales had an abortion, a 17% increase on the previous year
Abortions have reached their highest level on record, official statistics have revealed, with providers blaming the surge on the cost of living crisis.

Data from the Department of Health and Social Care showed that 251,377 women in England and Wales had an abortion in 2022, up 17% from 214,256 the previous year. The biggest increase was among women aged 25-29.

