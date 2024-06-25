Where does Labour stand on trans rights?

Party plans to 'modernise and simplify' process of changing gender and vows to scrap guidance on teaching gender ideology in schools

Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner take part in Pride Parade, London 2 July 2022
Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner at Pride in London, 2022
(Image credit: Niklas Halle'n/AFP via Getty Images)
By
published

Labour has reaffirmed its commitment to "modernise, simplify and reform" the process of legally changing gender.

The party has said its plans will "remove indignities for trans people who deserve recognition and acceptance" but also provide "protections so you can't legally change your gender overnight".

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Transgender Rights Labour Party Lgbt Rights Conservative Party The Explainer General Election 2024
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸