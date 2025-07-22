Battle of Orgreave: the long wait for answers

Public inquiry into 1984 clash between police and striking miners a 'landmark moment for justice and accountability', says South Yorkshire mayor

Battle of Orgreave
On the morning of 18 June 1984, 8,000 picketing miners clashed with 6,000 police officers at the Orgreave coking plant near Sheffield
(Image credit: Phil Spencer & Gerry Crowther / Mirrorpix / Getty Images)
By
published

A public inquiry is to examine the events surrounding the so-called "Battle of Orgreave" – where over 100 striking miners and police were injured in violent clashes and, after which, criminal charges against 95 miners were dropped amid allegations of police falsifying evidence.

Still one of the most contentious episodes in modern British history, what happened in June 1984 "cast a shadow over communities in Yorkshire and other mining areas", said Home Secretary Yvette Cooper. "The violent scenes and subsequent prosecutions raised concerns that have been left unanswered for decades."

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸