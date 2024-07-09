James Timpson: the new prisons minister offering offenders a second chance

Keir Starmer's appointment of retail boss was a 'bolt from the blue'

James Timpson, CEO of the Timpson Group
James Timpson, CEO of the Timpson Group, grew up 'in a culture of kindness'
"Let's talk cobblers," said Ian Acheson in The Spectator. The country's "shoe mender-in-chief" has been named minister for prisons.

Keir Starmer's appointment of Timpson Group CEO James Timpson, a campaigner for the employment of former prisoners, has been "universally acclaimed by the criminal justice commentariat to the point of fawning sycophancy". They will be expecting him to "make good on the pre-appointment poetry that suggested two thirds of people currently incarcerated should not be there".

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

