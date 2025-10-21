‘France may well be in store for a less than rocambolesque future’
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
‘What the Louvre heist exposes about Macron’s France’
Robert Zaretsky at The Washington Post
There is “never a good time for a government to have its pants pulled down by such rocambolesque escapades,” but for the heist at the Louvre in France to “happen at a moment when the nation’s politics border on the burlesque makes for especially bad timing,” says Robert Zaretsky. The “heist marks a moment that makes clear that the days of a president who would be neither king nor emperor, but instead Jupiter, are also numbered.”
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
‘Trump accelerates tensions with Venezuela — and risks a longer, messier crisis’
Javier Marín at MSNBC
Developments have “reshaped the U.S. posture towards Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro,” says Javier Marín. Whether this is “intended to pressure and divide Maduro’s inner circle without committing to open intervention, or to test the ground for a military intervention, is unclear.” But “one goal seems increasingly clear, an intentional attempt to detain Maduro, which could trigger a ‘regime change’ in Venezuela.” All “scenarios reflect Trump’s preference to position himself as the decider and the central actor.”
‘Why playing is good for you, according to science’
Cas Holman at Time
Playtime “isn’t just a frivolous pastime for children. It’s a powerful, even essential, tool for healing,” says Cas Holman. Play therapy has become a “well-established clinical practice. While most often used with children, it can benefit people of all ages.” In “adult therapy, play can serve as a form of release, a method of connection, or a tool for processing pain.” These “tools may be simple, but they can be transformative.” Play “even has documented physical health benefits.”
‘The rare earths travesty’
Rich Lowry at the National Review
It will “take us years for the U.S. to make up lost ground in mining critical minerals, but this is a solvable problem,” says Rich Lowry. China is “exploiting its advantage in trade talks with the U.S., restricting the supply of rare earths to gain leverage.” The U.S. “must push on all fronts to address a truly dangerous strategic vulnerability.” These “materials are crucial for the manufacture of cars, smartphones, drones, medical devices, and, most importantly, high-tech weapons.”
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
7 of the best narco TV series of all time
The Week Recommends From Colombia to the California suburbs, every drug kingpin has a familiar and tragic trajectory
-
Trump begins East Wing demolition for ballroom
speed read The president’s new construction will cost $250 million
-
US Supreme Court to tackle gun rights for casual drug users
IN THE SPOTLIGHT Justices are preparing to dive back into the choppy waters of the Second Amendment as the White House pushes to penalize recreational narcotic users
-
Trump begins East Wing demolition for ballroom
speed read The president’s new construction will cost $250 million
-
Appeals court clears Trump’s Portland troop deployment
Speed Read A divided federal appeals court ruled that President Trump can send the National Guard to Portland
-
Millions turn out for anti-Trump ‘No Kings’ rallies
Speed Read An estimated 7 million people participated, 2 million more than at the first ‘No Kings’ protest in June
-
Conservative megadonors build a new bank thanks to Trump administration approval
IN THE SPOTLIGHT With a Lord Of The Rings-inspired name, and the backing of some of the biggest GOP financiers around, Erebor Bank is set to make major waves in the crypto world
-
DOJ indicts John Bolton over classified files
Speed Read Continuing the trend of going after his political enemies, Trump prosecutes his former national security adviser
-
Trump, Putin set summit as Zelenskyy lands in DC
Speed Read Trump and Putin have agreed to meet in Budapest soon to discuss ending the war in Ukraine
-
‘The illusion of wealth can encourage people to take on more debt’
instant opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
‘An exercise of the Republicans justifying their racist positions’
instant opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day