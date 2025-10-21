‘France may well be in store for a less than rocambolesque future’

‘What the Louvre heist exposes about Macron’s France’

Robert Zaretsky at The Washington Post

There is “never a good time for a government to have its pants pulled down by such rocambolesque escapades,” but for the heist at the Louvre in France to “happen at a moment when the nation’s politics border on the burlesque makes for especially bad timing,” says Robert Zaretsky. The “heist marks a moment that makes clear that the days of a president who would be neither king nor emperor, but instead Jupiter, are also numbered.”

Read more

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

‘Trump accelerates tensions with Venezuela — and risks a longer, messier crisis’

Javier Marín at MSNBC

Developments have “reshaped the U.S. posture towards Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro,” says Javier Marín. Whether this is “intended to pressure and divide Maduro’s inner circle without committing to open intervention, or to test the ground for a military intervention, is unclear.” But “one goal seems increasingly clear, an intentional attempt to detain Maduro, which could trigger a ‘regime change’ in Venezuela.” All “scenarios reflect Trump’s preference to position himself as the decider and the central actor.”

Read more

‘Why playing is good for you, according to science’

Cas Holman at Time

Playtime “isn’t just a frivolous pastime for children. It’s a powerful, even essential, tool for healing,” says Cas Holman. Play therapy has become a “well-established clinical practice. While most often used with children, it can benefit people of all ages.” In “adult therapy, play can serve as a form of release, a method of connection, or a tool for processing pain.” These “tools may be simple, but they can be transformative.” Play “even has documented physical health benefits.”

Read more

‘The rare earths travesty’

Rich Lowry at the National Review

It will “take us years for the U.S. to make up lost ground in mining critical minerals, but this is a solvable problem,” says Rich Lowry. China is “exploiting its advantage in trade talks with the U.S., restricting the supply of rare earths to gain leverage.” The U.S. “must push on all fronts to address a truly dangerous strategic vulnerability.” These “materials are crucial for the manufacture of cars, smartphones, drones, medical devices, and, most importantly, high-tech weapons.”

Read more