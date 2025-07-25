Friendship: 'bromance' comedy starring Paul Rudd and Tim Robinson

'Lampooning and embracing' middle-aged male loneliness, this film is 'enjoyable and funny'

Tim Robinson (left) in brown puffa jacket, holding a fast food drink, Paul Rudd (right) in a blue and red puffa jacket holding a mushroom
Tim Robinson's style of comedy leaves viewers in a 'permanent, convulsive squirm'
(Image credit: BFA / A24 / Alamy)
By
published

Known for his series "I Think You Should Leave...", Tim Robinson specialises in a strain of comedy that has viewers recoiling in a "permanent, convulsive squirm", said Jonathan Romney in the Financial Times.

Now, he has brought that quality to the big screen in this film by first-time writer-director Andrew DeYoung. Robinson takes the role of Craig, a dorky marketing executive living in a "drab" American suburb. Friendless and socially hopeless, Craig is despised at work and ignored even by his wife (Kate Mara). But then, thanks to a misaddressed parcel, he meets his neighbour Austin (Paul Rudd), a "friendly, laid-back" TV weatherman, who – in Craig's eyes – seems the very embodiment of cool. To his astonishment, Austin likes him, and the pair spark up a bromance-style friendship.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸