Friendship: 'bromance' comedy starring Paul Rudd and Tim Robinson

Known for his series "I Think You Should Leave...", Tim Robinson specialises in a strain of comedy that has viewers recoiling in a "permanent, convulsive squirm", said Jonathan Romney in the Financial Times.

Now, he has brought that quality to the big screen in this film by first-time writer-director Andrew DeYoung. Robinson takes the role of Craig, a dorky marketing executive living in a "drab" American suburb. Friendless and socially hopeless, Craig is despised at work and ignored even by his wife (Kate Mara). But then, thanks to a misaddressed parcel, he meets his neighbour Austin (Paul Rudd), a "friendly, laid-back" TV weatherman, who – in Craig's eyes – seems the very embodiment of cool. To his astonishment, Austin likes him, and the pair spark up a bromance-style friendship.

Austin represents everything Craig secretly aspires to, said Alissa Wilkinson in The New York Times. He has a manly moustache, he plays in a band, he collects antique weaponry, and he "knows just which rules to break to have a good time".

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Of course, it isn't long before things go wrong, said Saffron Maeve in Sight and Sound. Owing to a bizarre faux pas, Craig is "exiled" from Austin's circle, and what had been a slightly creepy fixation with his neighbour turns into something far worse: "stalking, thieving, imitation and tantrums". Robinson is superb in the role, which was written specifically for him; and DeYoung skilfully navigates a genre-bending path between comedy, drama, thriller and even fantasy. "At once lampooning and embracing" middle-aged male loneliness, the film is enjoyable and funny. But it might have worked better, in terms of things like character development, as a TV series, and its various sadistic twists ultimately become a bit wearying.