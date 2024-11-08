The safety of Israeli nationals abroad

Israel's president described violent riots and attacks on his country's citizens after Ajax-Maccabi Tel Aviv match as an 'antisemitic pogrom'

Fans of Maccabi Tel Aviv stage a pro-Israel demonstration at Amsterdam&#039;s Dam Square, lighting flares
The city was 'fraught' before the match, with Maccabi supporters reportedly 'tearing down Palestinian flags' and a pro-Palestine march attempting to reach the stadium
(Image credit: Mouneb Taim / Anadolu / Getty Images)
By
published

Israeli football fans were attacked in a "pogrom" in Amsterdam last night, raising fears for citizens' safety abroad amid a global rise in antisemitism and outrage over the devastation of Gaza.

Five people were taken to hospital with injuries after riots "erupted" in the Dutch capital following a match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv, said The Guardian. Police said they were investigating reports of a "possible hostage situation and of missing persons", and that 62 people had been arrested so far.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸