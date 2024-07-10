Alec Baldwin on trial over on-set Rust shooting death

Hollywood actor denies involuntary manslaughter charge in fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021

Alec Baldwin listens to testimony during a pre-trial hearing at the First Judicial District Courthouse on 8 July 2024 in Santa Fe, New Mexico
The felony charge, which Baldwin is facing for the second time, carries a maximum sentence of 18 months in prison
(Image credit: Ross D. Franklin - Pool / Getty Images)
By
published

The landmark involuntary manslaughter trial of Alec Baldwin, the Hollywood star who fatally shot a cinematographer while rehearsing on set, has begun.

The shooting of Halyna Hutchins in October 2021 on the set of "Rust" sent "shockwaves through the film industry", said The Independent. Baldwin, 66, is charged with one felony count, which could result in up to 18 months in prison. The "30 Rock" star has pleaded not guilty and faces trial in Santa Fe, New Mexico – just a "short drive from the movie-ranch setting" of the Western, which is scheduled for release later this year.

Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021. 

