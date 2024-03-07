'Rust' armorer convicted of manslaughter

What happened?

A jury in Santa Fe on Wednesday convicted Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the weapons supervisor on the New Mexico set of "Rust," of involuntary manslaughter for the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October 2021. Hutchins was shot by actor Alec Baldwin during rehearsal. The jury acquitted Gutierrez-Reed, 26, of evidence tampering.

Who said what?

Gutierrez-Reed, who allegedly brought live ammunition on the set, showed an "astonishing lack of diligence," prosecutor Kari Morrissey said in closing arguments. "This was a game of Russian roulette every time an actor had a gun with dummies." Defense lawyer Jason Bowles said Baldwin and "Rust" producers made Gutierrez-Reed a "scapegoat" because she was "the least powerful person" on the chaotic, low-budget set. Juror Alberto Sanchez said the armorer's job was "to check those rounds and those firearms," and she failed.

The trial "provided a glimpse of what's to come when Baldwin goes to court" in July to face involuntary manslaughter charges, The Washington Post said.

What next?

Bowles said Gutierrez-Reed will appeal the verdict, which carries a maximum penalty of 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine.