Shoot to Kill: Terror on the Tube – a 'raw' and 'riveting' docuseries

Channel 4's 'gripping' two-parter explores the Metropolitan Police's killing of Jean Charles de Menezes in the aftermath of 7/7

Police and fire officers work outside London&#039;s Aldgate East tube station after an explosion occurred on 7 July 2005
The film captures the 'palpable nervousness and anxiety' of Londoners in the wake of the terror attacks
(Image credit: Joshua Roberts / Getty Images)
By
published

"Shoot to Kill: Terror on the Tube" is a "mesmerising feat of documentary-making", said Rebecca Nicholson in The Guardian.

For the first time since the fatal shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes on 22 July 2005, the Metropolitan Police officer who killed him gives a "raw and detailed interview" about the events that led to the Brazilian electrician's death.

