Met Police clean-up: more than 1,000 officers suspended or on restricted duties
'Eye-watering' figures show scale of challenge to restore public trust
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The number of Met officers currently suspended or on restricted duties amid a push to root out rogue offices is equivalent to “the size of a small police force”, Scotland Yard has admitted.
Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy told reporters that of the Met's workforce of about 34,000 officers, 201 were suspended and 860 were on restricted duties. "That’s 1 in every 34 officers," said ITV News's UK editor Paul Brand on Twitter, now known as X.
The London force said that 450 officers were under investigation for alleged sexual or domestic violence, and that 275 were already awaiting gross misconduct hearings. The former head of His Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary, Zoe Billingham, told BBC Radio 4's "Today" programme that the newly revealed figures were "eye-watering".
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The crackdown follows the convictions of former officers David Carrick and Wayne Couzens, which triggered a "blistering review" by Baroness Casey earlier this year, said the BBC.
The review found that women and children had been failed by what Casey has described as a "boy's club" culture rife at the Met, and by racism, misogyny and homophobia at the heart of the force. In the past year, 100 officers have been sacked for gross misconduct – "a 66% increase on historical averages", said The Guardian.
Since the conviction of serial rapist Carrick, 1,600 cases spanning the past ten years have been identified where officers faced allegations of domestic or sexual violence but no action was taken.
Cundy has now outlined plans to hold about 30 misconduct hearings and 30 gross incompetence hearings each month. "This is going to take one, two or more years to root out those who are corrupt," he said.
The scale of the Met’s clean-up operation, said ITV's Brand on X, "underlines the crisis of trust in the force, especially for women, if it needed further emphasising".
Andy Cooke, head of His Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary, warned earlier this year that “public trust in the police is hanging by a thread”.
Continue reading for free
We hope you're enjoying The Week's refreshingly open-minded journalism.
Subscribed to The Week? Register your account with the same email as your subscription.
Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021.
-
Heat harms the brain more than we think
Warmer temperatures could be affecting us mentally
By Devika Rao Published
-
How the wealthy are impacting climate change, by the numbers
The Explainer The lifestyles of the rich and famous appear to be affecting the planet
By Justin Klawans Published
-
Touring theater productions to see this fall
Get your toes ready for tapping as mean girls and funny girls head your way
By Brendan Morrow Published
-
Dodgy cash disguised as sandwiches
Tall Tales And other stories from the stranger side of life
By Chas Newkey-Burden Published
-
PSNI breach: is the UK taking data security seriously enough?
Today's Big Question Accidental release of personal details of 10,000 Northern Irish police employees could have lethal consequences
By The Week Staff Published
-
DOJ investigating alleged racial profiling among Connecticut troopers
Speed Read
By Justin Klawans Published
-
Ohio residents demand justice after police officer kills family dog
Speed Read
By Justin Klawans Published
-
Wimbledon school car crash: tributes pour in for eight-year-old as woman quizzed
Speed Read Officers question driver and study CCTV after child died in tragedy
By Chas Newkey-Burden Published
-
New suspect named in Stephen Lawrence case 30 years on
Speed Read Baroness Lawrence calls for ‘serious sanctions’ against officers who failed to investigate Matthew White
By The Week Staff Published
-
Pros and cons of stop and search
Pros and Cons The home secretary has called for police to increase the use of controversial tactic
By The Week Staff Published
-
Why does the US media often neglect missing people of color?
Today's Big Question The balance of coverage between missing white Americans and missing Americans of color appears tragically skewed
By Justin Klawans Published