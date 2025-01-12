NCHIs: the controversy over non-crime hate incidents

Is the policing of non-crime hate incidents an Orwellian outrage or an essential tool of modern law enforcement?

Former police officer Harry Miller arrives outside the High Court ahead of a ruling on the landmark challenge to police guidance on hate incidents against transgender people.
Former police officer Harry Miller outside the High Court ahead of a ruling on the landmark challenge to police guidance on hate incidents against transgender people
(Image credit: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo)
The Home Office describes non-crime hate incidents (NCHIs) as incidents "that could escalate into more serious harm or indicate heightened community tensions, but which do not constitute a criminal offence". But the collecting and tracking of this data by police does not sit well with some.

What exactly are NCHIs?

The Week Staff
