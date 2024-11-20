When is an offensive social media post a crime?

UK legal system walks a 'difficult tightrope' between defending free speech and prosecuting hate speech

Essex Police has defended its decision to investigate The Telegraph columnist Allison Pearson for potentially inciting racial hatred online with a post on X.

The offending post seems to have become public knowledge after The Guardian was contacted anonymously by the person behind the complaint. It was a re-post of a photo of supporters of a Pakistani political party, posing with two Greater Manchester Police officers, said the paper. Pearson had called the supporters "Jew haters", apparently confusing them for pro-Hamas activists. The post was deleted soon after it was posted.

