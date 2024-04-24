Congress starts clock on TikTok ban in foreign aid bill
Lawmakers believe that the app poses a national security threat
What happened
The Senate on Tuesday night passed a $95 billion bill to aid Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, and ban TikTok if its Chinese owner, ByteDance, doesn't sell the social media company within 270 days. The 79-18 vote sends the package to President Joe Biden, who said he will sign it Wednesday.
Who said what
Congress is not "acting to punish ByteDance" or TikTok, but to "prevent foreign adversaries" from spying on and "harming vulnerable Americans," Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) said. "Just so everyone knows, especially the young people, Crooked Joe Biden is responsible for banning TikTok," said former President Donald Trump, whose 2020 executive order banning TikTok was blocked in court. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) put the TikTok measure "in the big supplemental bill, and we had to get the supplemental bill passed as quickly as possible," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said.
The commentary
Banning TikTok would "infringe" on "Americans' First Amendment right to access information, ideas and media from abroad," Nadine Farid Johnson at Columbia University's Knight First Amendment Institute said to CNN. "If our data is not safe on TikTok," content creator Tiffany Cianci said to The Associated Press, "I would ask why the president is on TikTok."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What next?
Even if the law survives a lengthy court challenge, CNN said, the Chinese government could "block the sale outright" or allow it "but without the lucrative algorithm that forms the basis for its popularity."
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Pros and cons of universal health care
Pros and Cons A medical system that serves everyone comes with its own costs, and they're not only financial
By Rebecca Messina, The Week UK Published
-
Today's political cartoons - April 24, 2024
Cartoons Wednesday's cartoons - war on the big screen, politicians on the stock market, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Andrew Fahie: the ex-BVI premier, cocaine-filled boats and drug trafficking plot
Under the radar Fahie's defense attorney claimed the British overseas territory leader was 'acting like the fictitious CIA agent Jason Bourne'
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Netherlands split on WFH for sex workers
Speed Read Councils concerned over 'nuisance' of at-home sex work, but others say changes will curb underground sex trade
By Arion McNicoll, The Week UK Published
-
Supreme Court wary of state social media regulations
Speed Read A majority of justices appeared skeptical that Texas and Florida were lawfully protecting the free speech rights of users
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published