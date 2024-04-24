Congress starts clock on TikTok ban in foreign aid bill

Lawmakers believe that the app poses a national security threat

Girl writes posters against TikTok ban
The bill marks a historic development in government regulation of social media
Peter Weber, The Week US
By Peter Weber, The Week US
What happened

The Senate on Tuesday night passed a $95 billion bill to aid Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, and ban TikTok if its Chinese owner, ByteDance, doesn't sell the social media company within 270 days. The 79-18 vote sends the package to President Joe Biden, who said he will sign it Wednesday.

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

