UK's Starmer slams 'far-right thuggery' at riots

The anti-immigrant violence was spurred by false rumors that the suspect in the Southport knife attack was an immigrant

Far-right rioters attack Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham, England
A mob attacked a Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham where asylum seekers were being housed
(Image credit: Christopher Furlong / Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published
in speed read

What happened

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Sunday condemned a spate of "far-right thuggery" that broke out across the U.K. over the past week, including a mob attack on a Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham where asylum seekers were being housed. The anti-immigrant violence, much of it targeting Muslims, started after false rumors spread on social media that the suspect in a fatal knife attack at a children's dance class in Southport last Monday was an immigrant. 

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Speed Read Keir Starmer Uk News Knife Crime Riots Hate Crime
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸