The Met police's stop and search overhaul

More than 8,500 Londoners have helped put together a new charter for the controversial practice

The new charter aims to restore trust in the Met's use of stop and search
It's been almost two years since the Metropolitan Police was severely criticised by the Casey Review for "over-policing and under-protecting" Black Londoners, said the BBC. Now, the force has come up with a new charter which aims to strengthen and improve the use of its controversial stop and search powers.

More than 8,500 Londoners of all ages and ethnicities were involved in the new charter, which was put together over the past 18 months. Surveys and events were held in each of the capital's 32 boroughs, and around 80 young people were invited to New Scotland Yard to work on the new proposals.

