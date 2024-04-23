The new powers to stop stalking in the UK

Updated guidance could help protect more victims, but public is losing trust in police and battered criminal justice system

A person being stalked
One in five women and one in 10 men will experience stalking during their lifetime, according to a victims' charity
(Image credit: Faba-Photograhpy / Getty Images)
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK
published

New guidance is to make it easier for police to protect people from stalkers, after critics argued the standard of proof required to apply existing powers was too high.

Salking protection orders make it a criminal offence for perpetrators to approach or contact their victims, carrying a sentence of up to five years. But since coming into force in January 2020, 12 of the 43 police forces in England and Wales have issued fewer than 10 per year, according to figures obtained by a victims' charity under Freedom of Information laws. 

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Cyber Crime Sexual Harassment Uk News Crime And Punishment Police Laws
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸