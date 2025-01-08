7/7: The London Bombings – a 'sombre and compelling' documentary

'Meticulous' four-part series marks the 20th anniversary of the 7 July attacks

A police officer extends a cordon near Tavistock Square following the London 7/7 bombings
'Harrowing details' – and a 'testament' to the bravery of the police who first attended the scene
(Image credit: Alamy / PA Images)
By
published

From Tony Blair to MI5's Eliza Manningham-Buller, the BBC series about London's 7 July bombings has a "cast list of high-level political figures", said Sean O'Neill in The Times. But it's "the people on the ground" who make the documentary "such a sombre and compelling watch".

The team behind "9/11: Inside the President's War Room" have "turned their attention" to the events of 20 years ago, examining the tragedy through the eyes of the victims, survivors and police, said Anita Singh in The Telegraph. There is "little from the politicians"; instead, we hear first-hand from the forensic teams and counter-terror detectives as they "race to identify the four suicide bombers whose attacks claimed 52 lives".

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

