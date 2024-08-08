Taylor Swift shows canceled over attack threat

Three upcoming concerts in Vienna were called off due to an apparent terrorist plot targeting large-scale events

Taylor Swift performs in Munich
A 19-year-old Austrian citizen who had made "an oath of allegiance" to ISIS was arrested
What happened

Three upcoming Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna were canceled Wednesday over an apparent terrorist plot. Authorities said two suspected extremists had been arrested, at least one of whom was believed to be planning attacks on large-scale events in the Austrian capital, including Swift's sold-out stadium shows.

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

