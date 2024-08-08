Taylor Swift shows canceled over attack threat
Three upcoming concerts in Vienna were called off due to an apparent terrorist plot targeting large-scale events
What happened
Three upcoming Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna were canceled Wednesday over an apparent terrorist plot. Authorities said two suspected extremists had been arrested, at least one of whom was believed to be planning attacks on large-scale events in the Austrian capital, including Swift's sold-out stadium shows.
Who said what
"We have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone's safety," event organizer Barracuda Music said on Instagram. Some 170,000 people had been expected to attend the three concerts, starting Thursday. Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer called the cancelation a "bitter disappointment for all fans in Austria," but also a potential "tragedy prevented."
Earlier Wednesday, Austria's Director General for Public Security Franz Ruf said police arrested a 19-year-old Austrian citizen who had made "an oath of allegiance" to the Islamic State terrorist group in July and was focused "on the Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna." Police searching his home found undisclosed chemical substances.
What next?
All ticketholders will receive a full refund, but no replacement concerts have yet been announced. The next scheduled stop on Swift's Eras Tour is England, with shows scheduled next week at Wembley Stadium.
