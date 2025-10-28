R&B singer D’Angelo

D’Angelo left everyone wanting more. An acclaimed neo-soul singer, guitarist, and producer in the 1990s and 2000s, he reimagined R&B, armed with a falsetto that grew into a euphoric shriek. Hits like “Lady,” “Brown Sugar,” and “Untitled (How Does It Feel)” mixed hip-hop beats with soothing melodies and reached the Top 10 on Billboard’s R&B chart. Voodoo, released in 2000, won the Grammy for best R&B album, and “Untitled” won best male R&B vocal performance. The video for the song, which lingered over the singer’s nude, sweat-drenched body, turned him into an instant sex symbol, a role he hadn’t sought and didn’t know how to handle. He coped with drugs and alcohol, releasing just three albums in two decades. “Sometimes, you know, I feel uncomfortable,” he said in 2000. “To be onstage and trying to do your music and people going, ‘Take it off! Take it off!’”

A Pentecostal minister’s son, Michael Archer grew up in Richmond, Va., where he sang in church. The nickname D’Angelo, short for Michelangelo, was acquired in his teens, when he was a local singing sensation. He won an amateur competition in New York at 17 and signed a record deal at 19, in 1993. His first album, 1995’s Brown Sugar, drew from soul and gospel. He then took his time meticulously crafting Voo-doo, and critics and fans greeted it rapturously in 2000. Alongside friends like Questlove and Erykah Badu, “he was at the forefront of a movement that charted new paths in soul, R&B, and hip-hop while maintaining a deep admiration for the past,” said Rolling Stone.

