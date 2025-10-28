R&B singer D’Angelo
A reclusive visionary who transformed the genre
D’Angelo left everyone wanting more. An acclaimed neo-soul singer, guitarist, and producer in the 1990s and 2000s, he reimagined R&B, armed with a falsetto that grew into a euphoric shriek. Hits like “Lady,” “Brown Sugar,” and “Untitled (How Does It Feel)” mixed hip-hop beats with soothing melodies and reached the Top 10 on Billboard’s R&B chart. Voodoo, released in 2000, won the Grammy for best R&B album, and “Untitled” won best male R&B vocal performance. The video for the song, which lingered over the singer’s nude, sweat-drenched body, turned him into an instant sex symbol, a role he hadn’t sought and didn’t know how to handle. He coped with drugs and alcohol, releasing just three albums in two decades. “Sometimes, you know, I feel uncomfortable,” he said in 2000. “To be onstage and trying to do your music and people going, ‘Take it off! Take it off!’”
A Pentecostal minister’s son, Michael Archer grew up in Richmond, Va., where he sang in church. The nickname D’Angelo, short for Michelangelo, was acquired in his teens, when he was a local singing sensation. He won an amateur competition in New York at 17 and signed a record deal at 19, in 1993. His first album, 1995’s Brown Sugar, drew from soul and gospel. He then took his time meticulously crafting Voo-doo, and critics and fans greeted it rapturously in 2000. Alongside friends like Questlove and Erykah Badu, “he was at the forefront of a movement that charted new paths in soul, R&B, and hip-hop while maintaining a deep admiration for the past,” said Rolling Stone.
As the ogling and attention generated by the “Untitled” video became too much, D’Angelo retreated to Virginia and was charged with cocaine possession in 2005. His passion for music and distaste for the spotlight created “an internal tug-of-war,” said The Guardian, that resulted “in much of his material either failing to make it into the public domain or languishing for years until it emerged.” When he finally released another album, 2014’s Black Messiah, it won two Grammys. He was working on a fourth album when he died of pancreatic cancer at 51. Despite his limited output, D’Angelo was “one of the greatest R&B singers and musical talents of his generation,” said The Washington Post. Yet he resisted categorization. “I never claimed I do neo-soul,” he said. “I do Black music. I make Black music.”
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley
Feature The rocker who shot fireworks from his guitar
-
The 7 best police procedurals of all time
The Week Recommends There’s more to cops and robbers than just nabbing the bad guy at the end of the show
-
Shutdown stalemate nears key pain points
Speed Read A federal employee union called for the Democrats to to stand down four weeks into the government standoff
-
Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley
Feature The rocker who shot fireworks from his guitar
-
Roasted squash and apple soup recipe
The Week Recommends Autumnal soup is full of warming and hearty flavours
-
6 well-crafted log homes
Feature Featuring a floor-to-ceiling rock fireplace in Montana and a Tulikivi stove in New York
-
Film reviews: A House of Dynamite, After the Hunt, and It Was Just an Accident
Feature A nuclear missile bears down on a U.S. city, a sexual misconduct allegation rocks an elite university campus, and a victim of government terror pursues vengeance
-
Book reviews: ‘Gertrude Stein: An Afterlife’ and ‘Make Me Commissioner: I Know What’s Wrong With Baseball and How to Fix It’
Feature Gertrude Stein’s untold story and Jane Leavy’s playbook on how to save baseball
-
Rachel Ruysch: Nature Into Art
Feature Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, through Dec. 7
-
Music reviews: Olivia Dean, Madi Diaz, and Hannah Frances
Feature “The Art of Loving,” “Fatal Optimist,” and “Nested in Tangles”
-
Gilbert King’s 6 favorite books about the search for justice
Feature The journalist recommends works by Bryan Stevenson, David Grann, and more