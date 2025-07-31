Tommy Robinson: a timeline of legal troubles

Police want to speak to far-right activist after a man was assaulted at St Pancras station

Tommy Robinson
Robinson was released from prison for his last offence in May of this year
(Image credit: Justin Tallis / AFP via Getty Images)
By
published

Police are seeking far-right activist Tommy Robinson over an alleged assault at St Pancras station on Monday night.

An injured man was taken to hospital, where he was being treated for "serious injuries, which are not thought to be life-threatening", British Transport Police said. The force said they want to speak to English Defence League founder Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon. He allegedly flew out of Britain in the early hours of Tuesday.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Richard Windsor, The Week UK

Richard Windsor is a freelance writer for The Week Digital. He began his journalism career writing about politics and sport while studying at the University of Southampton. He then worked across various football publications before specialising in cycling for almost nine years, covering major races including the Tour de France and interviewing some of the sport’s top riders. He led Cycling Weekly’s digital platforms as editor for seven of those years, helping to transform the publication into the UK’s largest cycling website. He now works as a freelance writer, editor and consultant.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸