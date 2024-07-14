A bus stop tragedy and China's anti-Japanese rhetoric

Suzhou attack described as the product of 'decades of hate education'

Flowers are placed at the site of the knife attack in Suzhou
Anti-Japanese hatred came to a head last month in the city of Suzhou
We've heard a lot recently about the rise in right-wing nationalism in Europe, said Ziang Liu in the South China Morning Post (Hong Kong). But "ultranationalism is boiling over" in China, too, where anti-Japanese rhetoric is hitting new highs on social media. 

In January, an advert celebrating the Lunar New Year was taken down in the city of Nanning after enraged internet users claimed it resembled the Japanese "rising Sun flag". Acts as innocuous as wearing a kimono are often met with fury online. 

