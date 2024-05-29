Understanding Kristi Noem's total tribal banishment
All of South Dakota's sovereign Indigenous nations have banned the state's governor from their territories — why it matters inside the Mt. Rushmore state, and beyond
The relationship between a state government and the sovereign Indigenous nations that reside within is a complicated one, existing on a fault line etched by hundreds of years of well-earned mistrust on the part of Native Americans, and deeply uneven treatment by both state and federal authorities. That dynamic has been on full display recently in South Dakota, where last week the executive council of the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe voted to ban Republican Gov. Kristi Noem from their territory following a series of provocative statements by Noem. She alleged that some tribes work with Mexican drug cartels on South Dakota reservations and that Indigenous children "have no hope." In doing so, the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe becomes the "last of the state's Dakota, Lakota and Nakota tribal governments to endorse Noem's banishment and the eighth [of nine] to make it official," The Argus Leader said. The Yankton Sioux Tribe's Business and Claims Committee unanimously backed Noem's banishment earlier this month, but the tribe's general council "has yet to adopt an official measure," the Leader explained.
"Banishing me does nothing to solve this problem or to help those who are suffering horrific tragedies," Noem said in a statement. Instead, she insisted that cartel-related crime on tribal territory is ultimately the result of "Joe Biden and Kamala Harris's radical open border policies" which "have failed the American people and turned even South Dakota into a border state." Now banned from approximately 20 percent of the territory in her own state, where does Noem go from here?
What political dynamics brought us here?
Both Noem and her critics have accused one another of using the ongoing controversy over her remarks for their own political gain. The dynamic between Noem and South Dakota's tribal communities "have been strained since she took office in 2019," with several tribes claiming the governor has been "making decisions to boost [Donald] Trump's campaign efforts," The Hill said. Noem has been capitalizing on her "disingenuous nature toward Native Americans to further her federal political ambitions," The Rosebud Sioux Tribe said in a statement announcing their ban. The governor's actions amount to an "attack on Tribal sovereignty," the group added, citing not only her recent comments, but her "support for the XL Keystone Pipeline and penalties for protestors, her sending letters to then President Trump about the tribal checkpoints during COVID-19 and her support for the Department of Education removing portions of Native American history from social studies standards," Siouxland Proud said.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Conversely, Noem has expressed her hope that "tribal leadership will take the opportunity to work with me to be an example of how cooperation is better for all people rather than political attacks" in a statement to CNN.
Is there a path to reconciliation?
While Noem's now-blanket ban across South Dakota's tribal lands may seem extreme and absolute, there are signs that both the governor and the Native communities may be looking ahead toward a more cooperative future. During a meeting with Noem, the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe's leadership recommended the "Governor clarify her statements and issue an apology to all tribal nations for the misunderstanding," the Tribe told CNN. "Until such a time, the Executive Council and the people of the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe stand with our fellow nations."
Several weeks before the vote to ban Noem, Flandreau Santee Sioux Communications Director Francis Wakeman expressed hope that his community and the Governor could work together. "We understand where [Noem is] coming from, but at the same time, [non-Indigenous politicians] kind of have to understand where Native people are coming from," Wakeman told The Daily Beast. "It's not been a good experience for any of us."
For her part, Noem has publicly not shied away from the controversial remarks that precipitated her banishments. She has, however, said it was "never my intent to cause offense by speaking truth to the real challenges that are being faced in some areas of Indian country," and looked to the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe for opportunities to "partner together in a way that can be an example for all" according to a readout of a meeting between her and the Tribal council provided to the Argus Leader.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
-
5 podcasts you may have missed this spring
The Week Recommends A couple of cold cases, an in-depth look at Guantánamo Bay and more
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
'Voters clearly care about things other than abortion'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Harold Maass, The Week US Published
-
What's at stake in South Africa's election?
Today's Big Question High poverty and crime undermine ANC rule, hopes for democracy
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
'Voters clearly care about things other than abortion'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Harold Maass, The Week US Published
-
What's at stake in South Africa's election?
Today's Big Question High poverty and crime undermine ANC rule, hopes for democracy
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
'Will Republicans vote for Donald Trump even if he's found guilty?'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Harold Maass, The Week US Published
-
'Customers can have any car they want as long as it's electric'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
How foreign policy could decide the election
The Explainer Labour more trusted on defence and could work better with Trump but voters are angry over both parties' stance on Israel
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Will the Biden-Trump debates matter?
Talking Points The campaigns agreed to Biden-Trump debates. The question is who, if anyone, they'll help.
By Harold Maass, The Week US Published
-
'Maybe these students are mirrors of America'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Harold Maass, The Week US Published
-
ICC warrant requests for Israeli and Hamas leaders: What happens now?
Today's Big Question How the International Criminal Court's push to arrest the men deemed responsible for the war in Gaza could play out
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published