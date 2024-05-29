Understanding Kristi Noem's total tribal banishment

All of South Dakota's sovereign Indigenous nations have banned the state's governor from their territories — why it matters inside the Mt. Rushmore state, and beyond

Now banned from approximately 20 percent of the territory in her own state, where does Noem go from here?
The relationship between a state government and the sovereign Indigenous nations that reside within is a complicated one, existing on a fault line etched by hundreds of years of well-earned mistrust on the part of Native Americans, and deeply uneven treatment by both state and federal authorities. That dynamic has been on full display recently in South Dakota, where last week the executive council of the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe voted to ban Republican Gov. Kristi Noem from their territory following a series of provocative statements by Noem. She alleged that some tribes work with Mexican drug cartels on South Dakota reservations and that Indigenous children "have no hope." In doing so, the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe becomes the "last of the state's Dakota, Lakota and Nakota tribal governments to endorse Noem's banishment and the eighth [of nine] to make it official," The Argus Leader said. The Yankton Sioux Tribe's Business and Claims Committee unanimously backed Noem's banishment earlier this month, but the tribe's general council "has yet to adopt an official measure," the Leader explained. 

"Banishing me does nothing to solve this problem or to help those who are suffering horrific tragedies," Noem said in a statement. Instead, she insisted that cartel-related crime on tribal territory is ultimately the result of "Joe Biden and Kamala Harris's radical open border policies" which "have failed the American people and turned even South Dakota into a border state." Now banned from approximately 20 percent of the territory in her own state, where does Noem go from here?



Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

