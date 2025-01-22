Life after being a hostage

Israel expects released captives to have 'severe' physical and emotional challenges

Photo collage of birds flying against the sky. The photo is cut up as if viewed from behind bars.
Returning home after being held hostage is "often not the end of your journey", said support group Hostage International
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
By
published

Israel has been preparing to welcome back the hostages released from Gaza with plans for medical care and psychological support, drawing on lessons learned from Holocaust survivors.

Returning home after being held hostage is "often not the end of your journey", said support group Hostage International, instead a "new period of recovery and reintegration" begins, which can take years.

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

