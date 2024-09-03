Is Benjamin Netanyahu doing enough to secure release of hostages?

Israeli PM will not give up control over a strategic corridor, despite widespread protests following hostage deaths

Photo collage of Benjamin Netanyahu and protesters demanding the return of Israeli hostages
Critics say that Netanyahu is 'not genuinely interested in a hostage deal' because it would threaten his political survival as Israel's prime minister
Benjamin Netanyahu "will not surrender to pressure" to agree to a hostage deal despite widespread protests in the country following the deaths of six Israeli captives in Gaza on Saturday.

"No one is more committed to freeing the hostages than me. But no one will preach to me," said Netanyahu. 

Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK

 Sorcha Bradley is a writer at The Week and a regular on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast. She worked at The Week magazine for a year and a half before taking up her current role with the digital team, where she mostly covers UK current affairs and politics. Before joining The Week, Sorcha worked at slow-news start-up Tortoise Media. She has also written for Sky News, The Sunday Times, the London Evening Standard and Grazia magazine, among other publications. She has a master’s in newspaper journalism from City, University of London, where she specialised in political journalism.

