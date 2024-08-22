Biden nudges Netanyahu on Gaza cease-fire

The US is pressing Israel and Hamas to agree to a cease-fire and hostage release deal

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
(Image credit: Haim Zach - GPO / Handout / Anadolu via Getty Images)

What happened

President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, urging him to bring the Gaza "cease-fire and hostage release deal to closure," the White House said. Vice President Kamala Harris, in Chicago for the Democratic National Convention, was also on the call. Thousands of protesters against Israel's Gaza war marched outside the DNC for a third day; dozens were arrested Tuesday.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Speed Read Hamas Israel And Palestine Gaza Benjamin Netanyahu
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸