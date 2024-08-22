Biden nudges Netanyahu on Gaza cease-fire
The US is pressing Israel and Hamas to agree to a cease-fire and hostage release deal
What happened
President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, urging him to bring the Gaza "cease-fire and hostage release deal to closure," the White House said. Vice President Kamala Harris, in Chicago for the Democratic National Convention, was also on the call. Thousands of protesters against Israel's Gaza war marched outside the DNC for a third day; dozens were arrested Tuesday.
Who said what
"A Gaza cease-fire deal is tantalizingly close," David Ignatius said at The Washington Post, but U.S. and Israeli officials say "Hamas has been silent" on the proposal to bridge differences between the two sides and "Netanyahu has been slow-walking the negotiations." Netanyahu's office said "Israel will insist" on achieving "all of its objectives for the war," including "securing" the Gaza-Egypt border with Israeli forces — a nonstarter for Hamas.
What next?
U.S., Egyptian and Qatari mediators are "planning to gather Thursday in Cairo to discuss how to increase pressure on Hamas," Ignatius said. There is also "skepticism, along with fatigue, among many in Israel about Netanyahu's commitment to securing an agreement," The Associated Press said. Arab officials told The Times of Israel there's "no point" to this week's talks unless the "U.S. pressures Netanyahu to back off his new demands" to keep troops in Gaza indefinitely.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
'Coach Walz,' Oprah top DNC's third night
Speed Read Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz ceremonially accepted the Democratic vice-presidential nomination
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
'The main thing is to ensure the unity of the West and support for Ukraine'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Why are so many colleges closing?
Today's Big Question 'Enrollment cliffs' and higher tuition both play a role
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
'Coach Walz,' Oprah top DNC's third night
Speed Read Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz ceremonially accepted the Democratic vice-presidential nomination
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Obamas fire up DNC, warn of hard fight against Trump
Speed Read Barack and Michelle Obama closed out the second night of the Democratic National Convention by praising Kamala Harris and mocking Donald Trump
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
George Santos pleads guilty to federal crimes
Speed Read The former Republican congressman from New York blames ambition for leading him astray
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Hamas claims Tel Aviv blast amid cease-fire talks
Speed Read US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Israel has accepted the Gaza proposal and now Hamas must do the same
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Biden passes the torch to Harris on DNC's first night
Speed Read The president gave an emotional speech, citing his political efforts and urging voters to choose Kamala Harris
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
John Lewis statue replaces Confederate monument
Speed Read The civil rights icon represented Georgia in Congress for decades
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Ukraine blasts bridges, digs in to hold Kursk gains
Speed Read Ukraine destroyed a second key bridge in Russia's Kursk region
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Democrats begin DNC united behind Harris, split on Gaza
Speed Read Harris will be formally confirmed as her party's nominee as the Democratic National Convention begins in Chicago
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published