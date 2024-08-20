Hamas claims Tel Aviv blast amid cease-fire talks

What happened

Hamas claimed responsibility for an explosion in Tel Aviv on Sunday night, as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel to promote a U.S.-backed cease-fire deal in Gaza. Israeli authorities said the man carrying the explosive died in the attack, near the Shimon Bar Yochai synagogue, while one bystander was injured. Hamas said it carried out the "martyrdom operation" with Islamic Jihad.

Who said what

"This is a decisive moment — probably the best, maybe the last, opportunity to get the hostages home, to get a cease-fire" in Gaza, Blinken said Monday between meetings with Israeli leaders. "Israel accepts the bridging proposal" from last week's international talks in Doha, designed to close the distance between Israel and Hamas, and "it's now incumbent upon Hamas to do the same."



There is an "increased urgency to reach a cease-fire deal amid fears of an escalation across the wider region," Reuters said. Israel accuses Hamas of "coordinating" Sunday's attack to "disrupt cease-fire negotiations," The Washington Post said. It was the first suicide bombing inside Israel since 2016, and Hamas said such operations "will resume prominently" as long as the war in Gaza continues.

What next?

Blinken is on his ninth trip to the Middle East since war broke out in Gaza following Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel. He left Israel for Egypt later Monday.