Hamas claims Tel Aviv blast amid cease-fire talks

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Israel has accepted the Gaza proposal and now Hamas must do the same

Aftermath of bombing in Tel Aviv
Israeli authorities said the man carrying the explosive died in the attack, while one bystander was injured
(Image credit: Jack Guez / AFP via Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Hamas claimed responsibility for an explosion in Tel Aviv on Sunday night, as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel to promote a U.S.-backed cease-fire deal in Gaza. Israeli authorities said the man carrying the explosive died in the attack, near the Shimon Bar Yochai synagogue, while one bystander was injured. Hamas said it carried out the "martyrdom operation" with Islamic Jihad. 

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

