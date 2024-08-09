US, Arab allies tell Israel and Hamas to seal a deal

Mediating nations US, Egypt and Qatar encourage Israel and Hamas to resume cease-fire negotiations

Israeli protesters rallying for return of Oct. 7 hostages
"There is no further time to waste, nor excuses from any party for further delay"
(Image credit: Matan Golan / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published
in speed read

What happened

The leaders of the U.S., Qatar and Egypt released a joint statement demanding that Israel and Hamas return to stalled talks on the war in Gaza, saying "only the details" for a cease-fire remain to be ironed out and "there is no further time to waste, nor excuses from any party for further delay." The proposed negotiations start Aug. 15 in either Cairo or Doha, Qatar. 

Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

