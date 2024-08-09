US, Arab allies tell Israel and Hamas to seal a deal
Mediating nations US, Egypt and Qatar encourage Israel and Hamas to resume cease-fire negotiations
What happened
The leaders of the U.S., Qatar and Egypt released a joint statement demanding that Israel and Hamas return to stalled talks on the war in Gaza, saying "only the details" for a cease-fire remain to be ironed out and "there is no further time to waste, nor excuses from any party for further delay." The proposed negotiations start Aug. 15 in either Cairo or Doha, Qatar.
Who said what
"It is time to release the hostages, begin the cease-fire and implement this agreement," President Joe Biden, Egypt President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Qatari Emir Tamim al-Thani said in the joint statement. A senior Biden administration official said "the bulk of the work has been done and the deal is really there," though "about four or five issues" remain unresolved.
Progress toward a deal has been "complicated by the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the political leader of Hamas, who had been leading the negotiations," The New York Times said.
What next?
Hamas did not respond to the letter. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he will send a delegation next week. But "critics of Netanyahu accuse him of slow-rolling talks," The Associated Press said. During mediated negotiations in Rome two weeks ago, the Israeli team "presented new demands to the framework," The Washington Post said, leaving U.S. officials "from Biden on down" and Israeli military and political leaders "furious at Netanyahu's last-minute ultimatum."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Trump agrees to ABC debate with Harris
Speed Read The presidential nominees will square off Sept. 10
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Today's political cartoons - August 9, 2024
Cartoons Friday's cartoons - reaching for the stars, a lawsuit too far, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Deadly 'brain-eating' amoebas could be spreading thanks to climate change
Under the Radar Naegleria fowleri causes rare and lethal infection, but recent uptick in cases suggests it is thriving in warming waters
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Trump agrees to ABC debate with Harris
Speed Read The presidential nominees will square off Sept. 10
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Carlos Puigdemont: Catalan separatist evades police manhunt
Speed Read Two Catalan police officers arrested on suspicion of helping wanted separatist leader escape after surprise appearance at Barcelona rally
By Rebecca Messina, The Week UK Published
-
The future for Hamas under Yahya Sinwar
The Explainer Choosing hardline 'butcher' as political leader signals Gaza as centre of group's power, but imperils ceasefire negotiations
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Ukraine launches surprise attack inside Russia
Speed Read Ukraine's military sent a large ground force into western Russia, catching them off guard
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Vance hits Walz with 'Swift boat' attack
Speed Read The Republican vice-presidential nominee attacked his Democratic counterpart's military record
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Arizona fake Trump elector takes plea deal
Speed Read An Arizona Republican is the first to plead guilty for falsely attesting that Donald Trump won the state in 2020
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Hamas picks Oct. 7 mastermind as new leader
Speed Read Yahya Sinwar is the likely architect behind the October attack that kicked off the Israel-Hamas war
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Harris introduces running mate Walz at raucous rally
Speed Read The Minnesota governor made a series of quips about Trump and Vance
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published