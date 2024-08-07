Hamas picks Oct. 7 mastermind as new leader

Yahya Sinwar is the likely architect behind the October attack that kicked off the Israel-Hamas war

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in 2021
Hamas' former leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in Iran last week in a suspected Israeli assassination
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
What happened

Hamas said Tuesday it has chosen Yahya Sinwar, its Gaza chief and the likely architect of the Oct. 7 attack on Israel, to lead the entire Palestinian militant organization. Previous political leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in Iran last week in a suspected Israeli assassination. 

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

