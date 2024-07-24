ICJ ruling: will 'damning verdict' stop Netanyahu?

The UN's top court has ruled Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories breaks international law

Benjamin Netanyahu
Pushing back against the ruling Netanyahu declared that 'the Jewish people are not occupiers in their own land'
"If there was any lingering ambiguity about the illegality of Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian territory, it should have been quashed by a landmark ruling from the world’s top court," said the Financial Times.

In an 83-page advisory opinion released last week, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) scrutinised Israel's activities in Palestinian lands controlled since 1967. "The result was damning," said the FT. The top UN court found that "virtually every Israeli action in the territory violated international law." It demanded that Israel halt settlement construction immediately, declaring Israel's presence "unlawful" and requiring it to end "as rapidly as possible."

