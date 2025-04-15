Sudan's civil war two years on: is there any hope for peace?

Very small chance of significant breakthrough at London talks today as the warring factions are not included

Photo composite illustration of a displaced woman and war torn architecture
As fighting continues, Sudan risks splitting into two rival administrations with the prospect of partition looking increasingly likely
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
By
published

As Sudan's civil war enters its third year, diplomats and aid officials are meeting in London to address what the UN calls "the world's worst humanitarian crisis".

The summit, hosted by Britain, France, Germany, the EU and the African Union, "has modest ambitions", said The Independent. Rather than seeking peace, its goal is coordinating aid for the millions who are displaced and facing famine. Attendees include officials from Western nations, international bodies, and neighbouring states, yet neither the Sudanese government nor the rival paramilitary group it is fighting has been invited.

Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK

 Sorcha Bradley is a writer at The Week and a regular on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast. She worked at The Week magazine for a year and a half before taking up her current role with the digital team, where she mostly covers UK current affairs and politics. Before joining The Week, Sorcha worked at slow-news start-up Tortoise Media. She has also written for Sky News, The Sunday Times, the London Evening Standard and Grazia magazine, among other publications. She has a master’s in newspaper journalism from City, University of London, where she specialised in political journalism.

