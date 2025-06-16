US says Trump vetoed Israeli strike on Khamenei

This comes as Israel and Iran pushed their conflict into its fourth day

Smoke rises from locations targeted in Tehran amid the third day of Israel&#039;s waves of strikes against Iran
Tehran burns after Israeli airstrikes on June 16, 2025
Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
By
published

What happened

Iranian missiles struck the Israeli cities of Tel Aviv and Haifa Monday morning after Israel bombarded Tehran, pushing the escalating fight between the longtime regional foes into a fourth day. Israeli strikes have killed at least 10 Iranian generals and several nuclear scientists. But President Donald Trump stopped Israel from assassinating Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, U.S. officials told The Associated Press and Reuters on Sunday. Iran said Israeli strikes have killed at least 224 people since Friday while Israel put its death toll at 24.



