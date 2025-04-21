Russia removes the Taliban's terrorist designation as their connections grow

The majority of the Western world sees the Taliban as a terrorist organization, but one country has taken a significant step in the other direction: Russia's Supreme Court announced on April 17 that it had removed a ban on the Taliban. Russia had previously designated the Taliban as a terrorist group for over 20 years, and the removal of this designation is part of a continued softening of relations between the two parties.

The move isn't entirely unexpected, as Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously considered Afghanistan's ruling party friendly and was considering having the designation removed in 2024. But it marks a ramping up of warmth between Russia and an organization feared by most democracies.

