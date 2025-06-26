One year after mass protests, why are Kenyans taking to the streets again?

More than 60 protesters died during demonstrations in 2024

Photo illustration of protestors, riot police and a map of Kenya
New protests devolved into chaos across the country, particularly in Nairobi
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
Given the frequency of political turmoil in Africa, a recent slew of protests in Kenya might not seem out of the ordinary. But these protests are the culmination of anger directed toward Kenya's government that has been brewing since previous protests last year.

The protests in June 2024, which saw Kenyans breach the country's parliament building and clash with police officers, were the beginning of wider disunion in the country. One year later, Kenyans are making their voices heard again, and some fear that the turmoil may be here to stay.

