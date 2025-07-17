Nigeria's 'baby factories': a hidden crisis
A secretive network sees women lured, locked up and forced to give birth for profit
A "worrying trend" is unfolding, said the BBC. Young children are possibly being taken into the UK illegally, some from Nigeria's so-called "baby factories".
Last summer, British authorities identified an infant seemingly trafficked into the UK, after a woman's elaborate "fake birth story" fell apart under scrutiny.
Behind locked doors and smiling facades, this deeply unsettling industry continues to thrive.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'Dirty, profitable business'
Many "baby factories" in the West African nation operate under a veil of legitimacy, "disguised as private medical clinics, orphanages, or even social welfare homes", said Human Rights Pulse back in 2021. But inside, women and girls are being held against their will, abused and forced to give birth for this "dirty, profitable business".
After the babies are born they are "forcefully taken away" either for adoption at a price, or to be trafficked to become "prostitutes or child labourers".
A "fear of poverty" due to challenging "socio-economic conditions" in Nigeria means both men and women have become vulnerable, said Deutsche Welle last year, while "crime rates" have increased. But "not everyone blames it on poverty". Bearing children is "considered significant in many African societies" and the pressure can cause "humiliation" for infertile couples. Traffickers know this, and a high demand – for male children in particular – makes the practice "especially lucrative".
Trafficking thrives due to the "ready market" for children, said Nigerian newspaper Punch. The legal adoption process can often be "prolonged, stricter and more expensive", driving couples to "resort to illicit means".
'Slow justice'
Law enforcement agencies in Nigeria have conducted occasional raids, freeing dozens of women and children at a time from captivity.
There is "no official data" to show how many babies are bought and sold, said Al Jazeera back in 2020, but estimates are that male children are typically sold for "between 700,000 naira (£1,440) to one million naira (£2,060)", while female babies are priced "between 500,000 naira (£1,030) and 700,000 naira (£1,440)". The United Nations estimates some "750,000 to one million persons are trafficked annually in Nigeria".
There have been arrests for involvement in the trade, but a "slow Nigerian judicial system" that "frustrates many cases" is blamed for the practice continuing to fester, said Punch.
Meanwhile, work to prevent trafficking continues abroad. The UK government has "restricted adoptions from Nigeria" since 2021 due to fears of the illegal movement of children, said the BBC. One expert said "DNA testing of newborn babies and purported parents" might help.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rebekah Evans joined The Week as newsletter editor in 2023 and has written on subjects ranging from Ukraine and Afghanistan to fast fashion and "brotox". She started her career at Reach plc, where she cut her teeth on news, before pivoting into personal finance at the height of the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis. Social affairs is another of her passions, and she has interviewed people from across the world and from all walks of life. Rebekah completed an NCTJ with the Press Association and has written for publications including The Guardian, The Week magazine, the Press Association and local newspapers.
-
Trump trashes supporters over Epstein files
speed read The president lashed out on social media following criticism of his administration's Jeffrey Epstein investigation
-
Too Much: London-set romantic comedy from Lena Dunham
The Week Recommends Megan Stalter stars as a 'neurotic' New Yorker who falls in love with a Brit
-
Apocalypse in the Tropics: a 'troubling' portrait of modern Brazil
The Week Recommends Petra Costa's sobering documentary examines the rise of right-wing evangelical Christianity in Brazilian politics
-
One year after mass protests, why are Kenyans taking to the streets again?
today's big question More than 60 protesters died during demonstrations in 2024
-
An ingredient in Coca-Cola may be funding Sudan's war
Under the Radar Global trade in gum arabic centres on the African nation – and proceeds bankroll conflict between the army and paramilitary rebels
-
The catastrophic conflict looming in the heart of Africa
In the Spotlight Showdown between DR Congo and Rwanda has been a long time coming
-
Blood minerals in DR Congo
Under the Radar Battle for control of DRC fuelled by increasing demand for minerals such as coltan and cobalt, crucial in smartphones and laptops
-
The M23 rebels fuelling conflict in DR Congo
The Explainer Ethnic tensions and allure of valuable mineral resources have sparked a resurgence of longstanding conflict
-
Yes Band Aid, Ethiopians do know it's Christmas time
In the Spotlight East African nation was one of the first to adopt Christianity, but celebrates with other Orthodox Christian churches on 7 January
-
Chimpanzees are dying of human diseases
Under the radar Great apes are vulnerable to human pathogens thanks to genetic similarity, increased contact and no immunity
-
Africa's renewed battle against female genital mutilation
Under the radar Campaigners call for ban in Sierra Leone after deaths of three girls as coast-to-coast convoy prepares to depart