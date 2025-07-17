Nigeria's 'baby factories': a hidden crisis

A secretive network sees women lured, locked up and forced to give birth for profit

A little girl demonstrating in a face mask in Nigeria lifts &#039;stop human trafficking&#039; leaflets
Babies are sold for thousands of naira either to childless couples or trafficked into dangerous circumstances
(Image credit: Olukayode Jaiyeola / NurPhoto / Getty Images)
By
published

A "worrying trend" is unfolding, said the BBC. Young children are possibly being taken into the UK illegally, some from Nigeria's so-called "baby factories".

Last summer, British authorities identified an infant seemingly trafficked into the UK, after a woman's elaborate "fake birth story" fell apart under scrutiny.



Rebekah Evans, The Week UK

Rebekah Evans joined The Week as newsletter editor in 2023 and has written on subjects ranging from Ukraine and Afghanistan to fast fashion and "brotox". She started her career at Reach plc, where she cut her teeth on news, before pivoting into personal finance at the height of the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis. Social affairs is another of her passions, and she has interviewed people from across the world and from all walks of life. Rebekah completed an NCTJ with the Press Association and has written for publications including The Guardian, The Week magazine, the Press Association and local newspapers.

