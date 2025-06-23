How developed was Iran's nuclear program and what's left now?

Israel and the United States have said different things about Iran's capabilities

Photo composite illustration of a hand pointing a handgun mounted with a nuclear bomb
Iran continues to be 'continues to be "less than satisfactory"' in nuclear cooperation
Before the U.S. joined Iran and Israel's open conflict over the weekend, Israeli intelligence seemed to be at odds with that of the United States over the true nature of Iran's nuclear capabilities. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been arguing for decades that Iran is on the verge of creating (or already has created) a nuclear weapon, while the U.S. intelligence community has historically downplayed Iran's nuclear threats.

But the U.S. government's opinion on Iran's nuclear program appears to be changing under the second Trump administration, as President Donald Trump seems to be moving toward Netanyahu's stance after diverging from his own intelligence director and launching an attack on Iran's primary nuclear sites, Fordo and Natanz. But while Trump claims Iran's nuclear development has been badly diminished by these attacks, the real extent of the program remains unclear.

