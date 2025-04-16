Kenya arrests alleged ant smugglers

Two young Belgians have been charged for attempting to smuggle ants out of the country to exotic pet buyers

Belgian alleged ant traffickers Lornoy David and Seppe Lodewijckx in court in Kenya
(Image credit: AP Photo / Brian Inganga)
What happened

A court in Kenya charged two young Belgian men with wildlife piracy Tuesday for allegedly attempting to smuggle thousands of ants out of the country to exotic pet buyers in Europe and Asia. The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) said the "landmark case," and a parallel prosecution of two other alleged ant smugglers, highlighted a "disturbing shift in trafficking patterns — from iconic large mammals to lesser-known yet ecologically critical species."

