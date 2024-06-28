Kenyan President William Ruto makes stunning about-face on controversial tax bill

After days of deadly civil unrest, the African leader abruptly backed down from the costly legislation he'd once championed as necessary to save his country from crippling default

Kenyan President William Ruto
President William Ruto of Kenya during a recent visit to the White House
(Image credit: Photo by Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published

For years, Kenya has enjoyed the reputation of having one of the fastest-growing economies in all of Africa. Pandemic-era instability aside, Kenya has shown "considerable resilience in the face of recent shocks," and is expected to continue its upward economic trajectory "mainly driven by the private sector as business confidence strengthens and the public sector continues to scale back," The World Bank said this spring. Recently, however, the nation has been roiled by days of civil unrest and deadly riots over a sweeping set of steep tax increases passed by parliament, aimed at combating Kenya's ballooning national debt — and foregoing the possibility of crippling default. 

This week, just one day after nearly two dozen protestors were killed in a march in the capital city of Nairobi, Kenyan President William Ruto announced he would not sign into law the controversial tax bill he'd previously championed. "Having reflected on the continuing conversation" and listened "keenly to the people of Kenya who have said loudly that they want nothing to do with this," he said in a televised address on Wednesday, "I concede, and therefore I will not sign the 2024 finance bill." Although muted in size and intensity, anti-government protests have continued in Kenya despite Ruto's abrupt about-face. 

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

