Kenyan President William Ruto makes stunning about-face on controversial tax bill
After days of deadly civil unrest, the African leader abruptly backed down from the costly legislation he'd once championed as necessary to save his country from crippling default
For years, Kenya has enjoyed the reputation of having one of the fastest-growing economies in all of Africa. Pandemic-era instability aside, Kenya has shown "considerable resilience in the face of recent shocks," and is expected to continue its upward economic trajectory "mainly driven by the private sector as business confidence strengthens and the public sector continues to scale back," The World Bank said this spring. Recently, however, the nation has been roiled by days of civil unrest and deadly riots over a sweeping set of steep tax increases passed by parliament, aimed at combating Kenya's ballooning national debt — and foregoing the possibility of crippling default.
This week, just one day after nearly two dozen protestors were killed in a march in the capital city of Nairobi, Kenyan President William Ruto announced he would not sign into law the controversial tax bill he'd previously championed. "Having reflected on the continuing conversation" and listened "keenly to the people of Kenya who have said loudly that they want nothing to do with this," he said in a televised address on Wednesday, "I concede, and therefore I will not sign the 2024 finance bill." Although muted in size and intensity, anti-government protests have continued in Kenya despite Ruto's abrupt about-face.
'It pains me that we had to wait'
Ruto's decision not to sign Kenya's tax bill "will be seen as a major victory for a week-old, youth-led protest movement" that has morphed from "online condemnations of tax rises into mass rallies demanding a political overhaul," Reuters said. Throughout this crisis, the president has "scuppered a great deal of good will," said Kenyan analyst Nanjala Nyabola to The New York Times. Although Ruto very well "might survive this moment, he has pushed Kenya into such deep, uncharted territory."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Ruto's announcement rejecting the tax bill "should have come earlier," Kenyan analyst Herman Manyora said to CNN. "He has done today what he should have done two days ago" to avoid this week's deaths. "It pains me that we had to wait," Manyora said.
Despite conceding defeat on this tax bill, "some protesters have turned their attention to Ruto's resignation, and are calling for the president to step down," Semafor said. Ruto "hasn't fired a single thief in his cabinet," said activist and protest leader Boniface Mwangi on X. "Even this 'reduced budget' will go into his people's pockets."
He hasn’t fired a single thief in his cabinet. Even this “reduced budget” will go into his people’s pockets. Budget ya bibi zao ime-reduce?First Lady budget increased to Sh696 million. Dorcas Rigathi received 557 MillionRigathi got 800 Million for Confidential Expenditure! pic.twitter.com/9ETWcCGj8MJune 26, 2024
The 'Zakayo' president
Since his election in 2022, Ruto's tenure has been plagued by allegations of financial mismanagement and dishonesty from voters who claim he'd "betrayed his campaign pledge to champion the interests of 'hustlers' — those who struggle financially," the BBC said last year. In anti-Ruto circles, the president is referred to mockingly as "Zakayo," the Swahili term for the "biblical figure Zacchaeus, who is portrayed in the Christian holy book as a greedy tax collector."
It's a term Ruto himself has embraced, if only partially in jest. "Since I have already been referred to as Zakayo in some areas, maybe we will have a tax collector day," he joked last year in remarks to the public after filing his taxes.
Given his embrace of the tax man moniker, why would Ruto reject his own tax bill now? "I don't believe it is genuine, I think he is just buying time," said Pan-African think-tank Institute for Security Studies senior researcher Willis Okumu to Al Jazeera. "I think he has been advised that this is politically damaging and most likely Western pressure has played a role." The "arrogance is gone, but the lies are still there," Mwangi seemingly agreed on X.
To effect real change in Kenya, simply pressuring Ruto to back down from this specific tax bill may not be enough. Instead, those protesting should "articulate what they specifically want, rather than just shouting that 'tax is modern-day slavery,'" Kenya's The Star newspaper said.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
-
Judge reopens Trump challenge in secrets case
Speed Read Aileen Cannon continues to delay and complicate the classified documents case
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Oklahoma schools chief orders Bible taught in class
Speed Read The state's top education official said all public schools will have to incorporate the Bible in lessons
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Biden and Trump trade barbs in testy debate
Speed Read The first debate ahead of November's election started off rough for the president
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
'Forged in the fire of the food world's worst excesses'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
The presidential debate is as much a trial of CNN as it is the candidates
In The Spotlight Thursday night's spotlight may be on Joe Biden and Donald Trump, but the host network's reputation — and its future — are also on the line
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Biden bans massive antivirus software company due to Russian hacker concerns
In The Spotlight Kaspersky Lab makes some of the best cybersecurity software around. Is it also a front for the Russian government?
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
UN-backed Kenyan force arrives in Haiti
Speed Read The mission is intended to combat the country's rampant gang violence
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
'If they want to win over Gen Z, they'll need to use this time wisely'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'Always played the game with enthusiasm'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Victoria Starmer: Keir's private partner with the calming role
In The Spotlight Despite staying out of the spotlight, the Labour leader's wife is under increasing attention as Downing Street nears
By Richard Windsor, The Week UK Published
-
Will Biden's courtship of seniors make a difference in November?
Today's Big Question The president is losing ground with young voters, but working to make it up with people closer to his age
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published