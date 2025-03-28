'Like a sound from hell': Serbia and sonic weapons

Half a million people sign petition alleging Serbian police used an illegal 'sound cannon' to disrupt anti-government protests

Illustration of a siren system generating noise
Serbian authorities have denied the use of an acoustic weapon
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Shutterstock / Getty Images)
By
published

Pressure is building on the Serbian government after reports that it used an illegal sonic weapon on protesters in Belgrade.

Tens of thousands of people were holding a peaceful anti-corruption rally when they felt a "subdued sound" come "rolling" towards them. It was "very unusual and very frightening, like a sound from hell", Ivana Ilic Sunderic, who was in the crowd, told Sky News.

Abby Wilson
