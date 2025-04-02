How will the Myanmar earthquake affect the nation's military junta?

More than 2,700 people have reportedly died from the earthquake

People stand amid the rubble of a building following an earthquake in Myanmar on March, 28, 2025.
People stand amid the rubble following an earthquake in Mandalay, Myanmar, on March, 28, 2025
(Image credit: STR / AFP via Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US's avatar
By
published

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake in Myanmar on March 28 killed more than 2,700 people, causing a major issue to loom over the country already besieged by civil war: how this natural disaster will affect Myanmar's ruling military junta. The junta's autocratic tendencies appear to be creating even more problems following the temblor — but some analysts say it could pave the way for the junta's downfall.

The junta, which has ruled Myanmar since seizing power from the country's democratically elected leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, in 2021, has reportedly not stopped fighting against pro-democracy rebel forces despite the deadly disaster. United Nations officials told the BBC that the junta has continued bombing rebel territories after the earthquake, even as the rebels declared a two-week pause in the fighting. It is unclear whether this is a precursor for an even more powerful junta or the beginning of its end.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸