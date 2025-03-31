Myanmar quake deaths rise as survivor search intensifies
The magnitude-7.7 earthquake in central Myanmar has killed a documented 2,000 people so far, with scores more trapped beneath rubble
What happened
The official death toll from Friday's magnitude-7.7 earthquake in central Myanmar has topped 2,000, the country's military junta said Sunday night. That number was "expected to rise sharply" as the damage became clear outside Mandalay, the city of 1.2 million near the epicenter, The Wall Street Journal said, and as the clock "inched closer to the 72 hours that most people trapped in rubble are reasonably expected to survive." At least 18 people were killed in Thailand, where Friday's temblor toppled a skyscraper under construction in Bangkok, more than 600 miles from the epicenter.
Who said what
The "smell of decaying bodies permeated the streets" of Mandalay, Myanmar's second-largest city and former royal capital, as "people worked frantically by hand to clear rubble in the hope of finding someone still alive," The Associated Press said. China, Russia, India, Thailand, Singapore and the United Nations have sent emergency teams into the country, but rescue efforts have "hampered by buckled roads, downed bridges, spotty communications and the challenges of operating in a country in the midst of a civil war."
The earthquake is "not just a disaster" but a "complex humanitarian crisis layered over existing vulnerabilities," said Alexander Matheou, the regional director for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, per Reuters. The military junta that seized power in 2021 made a rare appeal for foreign aid after the extent of the damage became clear, but it also continued bombing affected rebel-held areas.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What next?
Early U.S. Geological Survey modeling suggested that the death toll "could rise above 10,000 and that economic losses might surpass the value of the country's gross domestic product," the Journal said. "Sadly, I fear we will find more bodies than survivors," rescue volunteer Myo Zaw told The New York Times. "The heat in Mandalay is intense, causing rapid decomposition. In some cases, we locate the bodies only because of the smell."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
'We should end this betrayal of man's best friend'
Instant Opinion 'Opinion, comment and editorials of the day'
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Today's political cartoons - March 31, 2025
Cartoons Monday's cartoons - improper ideology, robot replacements, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Local elections 2025: where are they and who is on course to win?
The Explainer Reform UK predicted to make large gains, with 23 councils and six mayoralties up for grabs
By The Week UK Published
-
Israel detains director after West Bank settler clash
speed read The director of Oscar-winning documentary 'No Other Land' was arrested and beaten
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Turkey arrests Istanbul mayor, a top Erdogan rival
Speed Read Protests erupted in Turkey after authorities detained Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Israel strikes Gaza, breaking ceasefire
Speed Read 326 Palestinians were killed in the first major attack since Netanyahu's government signed a ceasefire agreement with Hamas
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Houthis vow retaliation amid US airstrikes
Speed Read Trump promises the US will use 'overwhelming lethal force' against the Houthis until they stop attacking Red Sea ships
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Pakistan train hostage standoff ends in bloodshed
Speed Read Pakistan's military stormed a train hijacked by separatist militants, killing 33 attackers and rescuing hundreds of hostages
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Arab leaders embrace Egypt's Gaza rebuilding plan
Speed Read The $53 billion proposal would rebuild Gaza without displacing Palestinian residents
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Germany's conservatives win power amid far-right gains
Speed Read The party led by Friedrich Merz won the country's national election; the primary voter issues were the economy and immigration
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Russia frees US teacher Marc Fogel in murky 'exchange'
Speed Read He was detained in Moscow for carrying medically prescribed marijuana
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published